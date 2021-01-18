An examination of the positions in which each are expected to join suggests that the four are all timely additions that should fit in well in the 2021 season.

Thus far, NC State has learned that it is bringing in four new transfers for the 2021 season:

NC State lost two members of its defensive line rotation, most notably junior Alim McNeill to the NFL Draft. The other was reserve Val Martin, who transferred to Minnesota.

McNeill received some All-American accolades this past fall from his nose tackle position. Going into the 2020 season, Durden was considered a potential top defensive lineman nationally with a chance to head to the NFL. Pro Football Focus (PFF) had Durden graded as the No. 5 interior defensive lineman nationally returning from 2019.

“Durden has an incredible motor as a pass-rusher and barely came off the field [in 2019] (721 snaps),” PFF wrote.

So, in essence, NC State could be replacing one NFL player with another on the defensive line.

In 2019, Durden had 39 tackles, including 6.5 for loss and five sacks. He added two quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and a forced fumble. However, 2020 did not go as planned for him and others on the Seminoles. In seven games last fall, Durden had just seven tackles, including assisting on a sack, and a forced fumble before he revealed he was transferring.

At 6-5, 315 pounds, one might assume that Durden could replace McNeill on the Pack’s line at nose tackle, but that is not a given. Durden is a strong pass rusher and could perhaps fit well on the outside opposite returning defensive end Daniel Joseph, who led NC State with 6.5 sacks last year.

NC State is also high on redshirt freshman C.J. Clark at nose tackle. The former four-star product was essentially splitting reps with McNeill at the position and started a pair of games.