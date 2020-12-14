Hours after landing a commitment from former Florida State safety Cyrus Fagan , NC State Wolfpack football picked up another transferring Seminoles defensive player when defensive lineman Cory Durden announced his decision.

Heard times never fumbled us only humbled us ❄️3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/XPUvSX9uDX

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound native of Newberry, Fla., was a two-year starter for the Seminoles and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. In 2019, Durden had 39 tackles, including 6.5 for loss and five sacks. He added two quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) had Durden ranked as the No. 5 graded returning interior defensive lineman in the country returning for the 2020 season.

In seven games this season, Durden had seven tackles, including assisting on a sack, and a forced fumble before he revealed he was transferring.

Durden and Fagan join Fairmont State Division II All-American offensive lineman Chandler Zavala as transfer additions for NC State.