NC State’s dive into the transfer market continues with former Florida State safety Cyrus Fagan announcing his decision to play for NC State in 2020.

If you don't feed your wolves they gon' put you on the menu 🐺❤️. Let’s hunt ! pic.twitter.com/K2DvxYRFO4

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder from Daytona Beach, Fla., started five games in 2019 for the Seminoles, making 41 tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups.

Ironically, one of his best games came against NC State. Fagan had career-best 10 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup in a 31-13 FSU win over the Wolfpack, which led to Fagan being named the ACC Defensive Back of the Week. He also had a crucial fourth quarter interception that led to FSU’s rallying for a win over Louisville.

Fagan played in 12 games as a sophomore and had 24 tackles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. However, he appeared in just three games this year and had a tackle before announcing his intention to leave as a grad transfer.

Fagan was considered one of the premier prospects in the country coming out of high school. Rivals.com rated him the No. 81 player overall in the country, the No. 10 safety nationally and the No. 15 prospect in the state of Florida.