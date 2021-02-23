NC State is 10-9 overall and 6-8 in ACC play entering its final stretch of the 2020-21 regular season.

The Wolfpack had a rough go in early 2021 beginning in January but has found some momentum in mid-February after winning back-to-back games for the first time since December.

The Pack lost eight of its first 10 games in 2021.

Combine that with a second COVID pause this season after losing by 32 points at Florida State on Jan. 13 followed by fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels’ ACL tear in State’s first victory of the calendar year (against Wake Forest on Jan. 27), and it’s enough to make any Wolfpack fan’s hair turn gray.

But NC State has continued to fight despite its fair share of adversity in conference play. After close calls in losses at Syracuse and against Virginia, the Pack has won three of its last five, including its best road win of the season at Pittsburgh last Wednesday.

Time is running out in the 2020-21 campaign, but there’s still some relevant basketball to be played.

Here is a look at the best-case and worst-case scenarios for the Wolfpack down the stretch: