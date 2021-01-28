NC State defeated Wake Forest 72-67 Wednesday night in PNC Arena to end a four-game losing streak. The Wolfpack (7-5, 3-4 ACC) led the Demon Deacons (4-7, 1-7 ACC) for over 33 minutes and was up by as much as 18 points with 11:02 left in the game. A seemingly good night for a Pack team desperate to claim its first win in 2021 turned sour when fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels fell to the ground with an apparent left leg injury at the 9:03 mark of the second half. Daniels, who is the Pack’s leading scorer this season, remained on the floor for several minutes before eventually being helped off the court straight to the locker room by two trainers without applying pressure to his left leg. He was seen moments later on crutches in the tunnel but never returned to the game, or even the bench. “We're going to pray for Devon and make sure everything's okay,” NC State head coach Kevin Keatts said. “I don't have an update for you guys. Hopefully I'll get something in the next 24-to-48 hours. We're going to enjoy as much as we can, our win. We're going to try to build on it. “Our guys in the locker room are extremely happy. It's been a long couple of weeks for us when you think about what we've had to go through as far as COVID, then not having Manny Bates, Braxton Beverly not being able to practice, it's taken a toll on us.”

NC State fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels left the game with just over nine minutes remaining in the second half in the 72-67 win over Wake Forest Wednesday night. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)

If not for Daniels’ performance leading up to his injury Wednesday, it’s unlikely the Pack would have built the double-digit lead it enjoyed for most of the second half. Daniels led the Wolfpack with 20 points and nine rebounds, three of which on the offensive glass. The veteran member of the backcourt also had two assists but struggled to take care of the basketball, producing a team-high five turnovers in 29 minutes on the floor. Following Daniels’ injury, Keatts was among the first to go out on the court to comfort the guard that has been in his program for all four of his seasons thus far in Raleigh. “When you're an athlete and a really good player, and you go to the ground, your natural thing is to freak out,” Keatts said. “These guys are not used to injuries, so I just wanted to make sure that he relaxed and knew that we were here for him. I just told him to take a couple of deep breaths, relax and let's let the trainer and the doctor look at it.” When Daniels left the game midway through the second half, NC State led 53-39. In a just-under six-minute stretch following his departure, the Demon Deacons rattled off a 13-5 run, shrinking a 14-point Wolfpack lead down to a two-possession game. The Wolfpack was able to push its lead back to 10 with just over two minutes to play, but Wake Forest guard Daivien Williamson’s 13 points, including three three-pointers, in the last 2:03 made the final score appear closer than the game was down the stretch. “I don't know if they made the run because Devon went out of the game or if they would have made to run regardless,” Keatts said. “When you look at Wake Forest, in every tape that we watched, Virginia, Louisville, Pittsburgh, which they won, they made a run in the second half. All of those games went down the stretch, same thing when they played Virginia Tech. “I would probably say, yes [the injury impacted NC State]. One of your better players goes out and you've got a sub some younger guys in. I was proud of Cam [Hayes] and Shakeel [Moore]. I wanted them to finish this game because I wanted them to get that experience of closing the game. We did a great job down the stretch.” Hayes and Moore each played the final 3:30 beginning when the Pack’s lead had shrunk to six. Moore, who only played four minutes in the loss to North Carolina Saturday, scored nine points on 3-of-6 shooting, including a 2-of-3 mark from the perimeter in 18 minutes. He also added three steals, two assists and two blocks. Hayes finished with five points, all of which from the free-throw line, a team-high four assists, two rebounds and one steal. As for Daniels’ status moving forward, no official update was provided but more information should be provided by the end of the week. “I haven't been able to get to our training and our doctors yet to figure out what the next step is,” Keatts said. “If I'm guessing, knowing how we quickly do things in a situation like that, I'm guessing that there will be some type of MRI probably tomorrow. That's just a guess. I'm sure they want to make sure there's no swelling.”

Pack gets back to forcing turnovers, scoring in transition