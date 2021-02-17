NC State has had its struggles closing out games this season, but that wasn’t the case Wednesday night. Despite being handed a number of opportunities to hang its head, the Wolfpack (9-9, 5-8 ACC) found a way to win 74-73 in a down to the wire road contest against Pittsburgh (9-8, 5-7 ACC). The Pack led for over 36 minutes in the Petersen Events Complex, but the Panthers clawed their way back to take a two-point lead with 1:49 remaining. NC State responded with a 5-0 run of its own to reclaim the lead and held on for its second-straight road victory in conference play. “I think our guys took a big step forward,” Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts said. “We didn't do everything right. There's a bunch of plays that I look back and say, 'I wish we could have done something different.' But at the end of the day, I'm proud of our guys. It's tough to win on the road, even without fans. “If you do the research, it's still tough to win on the road. This is a great road win for us. This is a good team. They've beaten a lot of teams on this floor. For us to come in and get out of here with a win, I'm happy with that.”

NC State freshman guard Cam Hayes had a career-high nine assists in the 74-73 road win over Pittsburgh Wednesday. (Courtesy of Matthew Hawley, ACC Basketball)

What made the effort even more impressive was that the Pack had to close the game without junior forward Jericole Hellems, who led the team with 17 points but fouled out with 3:25 remaining. Hellems’ fifth foul sent Pittsburgh guard Xavier Johnson to the line, where he made two shots to give the Panthers a 68-67 lead. NC State held Pitt to just one field goal from that point on, and the Pack made all three of its free-throw attempts in the closing stretch. “It was going to be a toughness game,” Keatts said. “It was a game of who wanted it the most. Not that those guys didn't want it, but both teams came off of losing two in a row. We needed a good win to make us feel better, and obviously got a road win, so I'm excited that we finished the game the way we did.”

Ball movement led to offensive efficiency

NC State shot a season-best 57 percent from the field Wednesday night. The key? Ball movement. The Wolfpack tied its season-best in conference play with 19 assists against the Panthers, and it came from some unlikely places. Three Pack players finished the night with a career-high assist total. Freshman guard Cam Hayes led the team with nine assists, while freshman guard Shakeel Moore dished out six and redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates added three of his own, all of which marking individual career-highs. Even fifth-year senior DJ Funderburk, who entered the contest with just one assist this season, claimed his second of the year in the win. Of equal importance, NC State was able to limit its turnovers, which was a priority entering the matchup considering the Pack turned the ball over a combined 38 times in its last two games, both of which resulted in losses. The Wolfpack and Pittsburgh each committed 14 turnovers, but State was able to outscore the Panthers 21-16 off of those takeaways. “I'm not going to say it was necessarily the best ball movement [of the season],” Keatts said. “We've certainly had games where we moved the ball pretty well. It may be the best results that we got, meaning guys making shots off of the passes. We talked about this with the guys. “We also talked about winning the turnover battle. I went into this game saying, 'Give me 12 or less.' I think we turned it over 14 times, but we had 19 assists. We cleaned up a couple of things, and I thought we got better. Our ball movement has been pretty good the last couple of times, we just haven't scored off on it.”

Freshman guards step up