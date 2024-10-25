Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 25

in other news
NC State QB Grayson McCall announces retirement
NC State senior quarterback Grayson McCall announced his farewell to playing football Wednesday.
NC State soph Dennis Parker ready to show what he's learned
NC State sophomore forward Dennis Parker had a unique vantage point during the Wolfpack’s incredible nine-game run.
Senior guard transfer Marcus Hill eager to test his skills
NC State senior guard Marcus Hill understands being appreciative of things.
Several NC State targets in class of 2026 updated rankings
Junior post player Cody Peck proved to be one of the big risers in the latest updated Rivals.com rankings.
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 23
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NC State football commitments in action — Week 9
The Wolfpack Central — NC State to figure out right fit with talented perimeter players
The Wolfpack Central — NC State freshmen trio on display Friday
The Wolfpack Central — Pack Pros: Week 7 in the NFL
Technician — COLUMN: NC State athletics overreactions this week
GoPack.com — NC State Battles to a Draw with No. 19 Virginia Tech
GoPack.com — Women’s Golf to Close Out Fall with Landfall Tradition
Social media posts of the day
Video of the day
