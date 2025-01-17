Wolfpack newsstand — Jan. 17

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NC State TE coach Gavin Locklear brings passion to program
The Wolfpack Central — NC State targeting Chicago junior OL Rico Schrieber
The Wolfpack Central — Breaking down the biggest impact transfer for each ACC program
Raleigh News & Observer —Photos: No. 21 N.C. State defeats Pittsburgh
Charlotte Observer — Return to Reynolds: Inside Debbie Antonelli’s induction into NC State’s Ring of Honor
Fayetteville Observer — ACC men's basketball power rankings: Duke on top, Louisville at No. 2
Greensboro News-Record — Dick Vitale will return to the microphone for ESPN and will call the Wake Forest-Duke game at Joel Coliseum
Technician — No 21 NC State women’s basketball dismantles Pitt to celebrate Debbie Antonelli’s Ring of Honor induction
GoPack.com — Pack Picks Up 15th Straight Home Win vs. Pitt
GoPack.com — #6 Wrestling Stays on the Road for Conference Dual at Virginia
