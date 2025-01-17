Published Jan 17, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — Jan. 17
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State TE coach Gavin Locklear brings passion to program

The Wolfpack Central — NC State targeting Chicago junior OL Rico Schrieber

The Wolfpack Central — Breaking down the biggest impact transfer for each ACC program

Raleigh News & Observer —Photos: No. 21 N.C. State defeats Pittsburgh

Charlotte Observer — Return to Reynolds: Inside Debbie Antonelli’s induction into NC State’s Ring of Honor

Fayetteville Observer — ACC men's basketball power rankings: Duke on top, Louisville at No. 2

Greensboro News-Record — Dick Vitale will return to the microphone for ESPN and will call the Wake Forest-Duke game at Joel Coliseum

Technician — No 21 NC State women’s basketball dismantles Pitt to celebrate Debbie Antonelli’s Ring of Honor induction

GoPack.com — Pack Picks Up 15th Straight Home Win vs. Pitt

GoPack.com — #6 Wrestling Stays on the Road for Conference Dual at Virginia

Social media posts of the day

Video of the day

