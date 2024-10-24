Pack Pros: Week 7 in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings:

Bradbury and the Vikings lost for the first time this season, falling 31-29 at home to the Green Bay Packers for fall to 5-1. Minnesota rushed 21 times for 139 yards and one touchdown, allowed four sacks and threw for 259 yards and a touchdown.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), New England Patriots:

Brissett didn't play and the Patriots fell to 1-6 with a 32-16 road loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brissett is 79-of-135 passing for 696 yards and two touchdowns and one interception, and he has rushed 12 times for 51 yards this season.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins:

Chubb is inactive with an injury, and the Dolphins fell to 2-4 with a 16-10 loss at the Indianapolis Colts.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Cole had four punts for an average of 47.5 yards and 40.5 net average, with a long of 56 in a 20-15 loss at the Los Angeles Rams to fall to 2-5. Cole is second in the NFL with a 52.2 average, and 12th with a 42.8 net average on 29 punts. Cole has a long of 67, landed 11 inside the 20-yard line and seven have been fair caught.

DT Cory Durden (2021-22), Los Angeles Rams:

Durden was waived by the Rams at the end of training camp, but signed to the practice squad. The Rams topped the Las Vegas Raiders 20-15 to improve to 2-4.

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers:

Ekwonu logged just 43 offensive snaps and one special teams play in a difficult 40-7 road loss at Washington Commanders. The Panthers, who fell to 1-6, rushed 23 times for 95 yards and a touchdown, passed for 89 yards and two interceptions and allowed two sacks.

P Trenton Gill (2017-21), Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Gill was picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their practice squad Sept. 24. He was then elevated to the active roster Sept. 29. Gill got the call and punted twice for an average and net of 46.5 yards, with one inside the 20-yard line and a long of 52 in a 41-31 home loss against the Baltimore Ravens. Gill has punted eight times for an average of 41.3 yards and net of 38.8, with a long of 52, and landed two inside the 20-yard line for the 4-3 Buccaneers.

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Dallas Cowboys

Harmon was part of the Dallas Cowboys training camp, but then cut. He was picked up and added to the practice squad. The 3-3 Cowboys had a bye week.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals:

Hill had one tackle and one pass defended in a 21-14 road win over the Cincinnati Bengals to improve to 3-4. He played 63 snaps on defense and three plays on special teams. Hill has 16 tackles, one tackle for loss, two passes defended and three quarterback hurries.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Cleveland Browns:

Hines was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list before the season by the Browns. The Brown fell to 1-6 with a 21-14 home loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Arizona Cardinals:

Jones suffered a season-ending triceps injury Sept. 22 and placed on injured reserve. Jones finished with four tackles and a fumble recovery this season. The Cardinals improved to 3-4 with a 17-15 home win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

MLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Jones returned healthy to the NFL and joined the Buccaneers after previously playing for the Seahawks. He was cut at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. Tampa Bay fell to 4-3 with a 41-31 home loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants:

McCloud played 18 snaps on defense and 27 on special teams, and had one pass defended in a 28-3 home loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. McCloud has eight tackles, one passed defended and one tackle for loss this season for the 2-5 Giants.

C Dylan McMahon (2019-23), Los Angeles Rams:

McMahon was drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles, but was cut and signed and signed to the practice squad. McMahon was then signed by the Los Angeles Rams. McMahon didn’t play, but the Rams topped the visiting Las Vegas Raiders 20-15 to improve to 2-4.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions:

McNeill and the Lions improved to 5-1 with a 31-29 road win over the Minnesota Vikings. McNeill celebrated his new contract by playing 50 snaps on defense and five special teams plays. McNeill has eight tackles, 2.5 sacks, 3.5 tackle for loss, four quarterback hurries and one pass defended this season.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Meyers wasn't active in the 20-15 road loss against the Los Angeles Rams to fall to 2-5. He has 25 catches for 273 yards and one touchdown, and has rushed for three yards this season.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams:

Murchison was placed on the injured reserve list/designated to return during preseason camp. The Rams topped the visiting Las Vegas Raiders 20-15 to improve to 2-4.

K Brayden Narveson (2023), Free agent:

Narveson made a pair of field goals, but missed a 44-yard field as the Packers improved to 4-2 with a 34-13 home win over the Arizona Cardinals. Narveson has gone 12-of-17 on field goals with a long of 47, and he's made all 16 extra points for 52 points. The Packers replaced Narveson with kicker Brandon McManus after the game.

RB Trent Pennix (2018-2023), Indianapolis Colts:

Pennix was in training camp with the Indianapolis Colts, and was waived before the season. He signed on to the practice squad for the Colts. Indianapolis improved to 4-3 with a 16-10n home win over the Miami Dolphins.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals:

Pratt had 13 tackles and one quarterback pressure in a 21-14 road win over the Cleveland Browns for 3-4 Bengals. Pratt played 82 snaps on defense and two on special teams. Pratt has 73 tackles, one interception, one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles, two recovered fumbles, three quarterback hurries and three passes defended.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Atlanta Falcons:

Smith-Williams started for the Falcons lost 34-14 against the Seattle Seahawks at home to fall to 4-3. He had one tackle, which was a sack and tackle for loss, and two quarterback hurries in 32 snaps. Smith-Williams has 19 tackles, one sack, seven tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Atlanta Falcons:

Street wasn't active for the Falcons, who fell to 4-3 with a 34-14 home loss against the Seattle Seahawks. Street has four tackles this season.

LB Drake Thomas (2019-22), Seattle Seahawks:

Thomas played four snaps on defense and 17 on special teams during the Seahawks 34-14 road win over the Atlanta Falcons. He has seven tackles and one pass defended this season for the 4-3 Seahawks.

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings:

Thomas was cut the Vikings at end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. The Vikings fell to 5-1 with a 31-29 home loss against the Detroit Lions.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs:

Thuney played 70 snaps and helped the Chiefs top San Francisco on the road to improve to 6-0. Kansas City rushed 39 times for 184 yard and four touchdowns, passed for 154 yards and allowed two sacks.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), New Orleans Saints:

Valdes-Scantling came off the bench for 22 snaps in a 23-20 win over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football to improve to 4-2. Valdes-Scantling has two catches for 26 yards this season, but was released after the game.

OLB Payton Wilson (2018-23), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson got the start and had nine tackles in a 37-15 win over the New York Jets in Pittsburgh to improve to 5-2. Wilson has 36 tackles and one tackle for loss on the season.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson made his season debut and went 16-of-29 passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns, plus he rushed three times for three yards and a touchdown in a 37-15 home win over the New York Jets for the 5-2 Steelers.

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers:

Zavala came off the bench and played two snaps on offense and one on special teams. The Panthers fell to 1-6 with a 40-7 road loss to the Washington Commanders.