California is off to a 8-9 start and 1-5 in the ACC under second-year coach Mark Madsen

California is struggling in the ACC, with losses against rival Stanford on Dec. 7, and then in January losses against Pittsburgh and Clemson on the road, Virginia Tech on Jan. 11, and at North Carolina on Wednesday. The lone win was 75-61 against Virginia on Jan. 8.

California goes from playing UNC, to playing at NC State at 6 p.m. today on the ACC Network.