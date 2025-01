Chicago Marist High junior offensive lineman Rico Schrieber has emerged as a major priority for NC State and other colleges.

Schrieber brings massive size at 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds, and is ranked No. 13 overall in Illinois in the class of 2026 by Rivals.com. The three-star prospect has collected 18 scholarship offers.

NC State offered Schrieber on Oct. 11, and offensive line coach Garett Tujague followed up with a recent in-home visit about a week ago.