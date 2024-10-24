Advertisement

PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 24, 2024
NC State freshmen trio on display Friday
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State fans will get to watch the trio of freshmen for the first time Friday at Primetime with the Pack at Reynolds Coliseum.

The long awaited debuts of perimeter players Paul McNeil, Treymane Parker and Bryce Heard, will take part in the Red/White scrimmage. Parker will also likely put on a one of a kind electrifying dunk contest that will bring back shades of David Thompson or Anthony “Spud” Webb.

