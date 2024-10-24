NC State freshmen trio on display Friday

in other news
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 23
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
Scouting video: Junior four-star wing JaShawn Andrews
Little Rock (Ark.) Christian junior wing JaShawn Andrews is already taking official visits.
Coach: NC State commit Adelaide Jernigan striving for improvement
Kernersville (N.C.) Bishop McGuinness senior standout Adelaide Jernigan verbally committed to NC State on Oct. 6.
NC State's new center Brandon Huntley-Hatfield ready to shine
One of the most important in college basketball is ensuring the center position is taken care of.
Scouting video: Senior four-star athlete Jordan Young
MARSHVILLE — Most of the discussion has been on the recruitment of senior athlete Jordan Young of Monroe (N.C.) High.
NC State fans will get to watch the trio of freshmen for the first time Friday at Primetime with the Pack at Reynolds Coliseum.
The long awaited debuts of perimeter players Paul McNeil, Treymane Parker and Bryce Heard, will take part in the Red/White scrimmage. Parker will also likely put on a one of a kind electrifying dunk contest that will bring back shades of David Thompson or Anthony “Spud” Webb.
