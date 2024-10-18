Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 18

in other news
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 16
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
NC State picked to finish in eighth place in ACC
The NC State men's basketball team was picked to finish eighth out of 18 teams in the ACC preseason media poll.
NC State RB Hollywood Smothers ready for California
NC State freshman running back Daylan Smothers gave a glimpse last Saturday of what the offense had been missing.
Golden Bear Report's Matt Moreno breaks down California
Golden Bear Report's Matt Moreno of the Rivals.com network breaks down California football.
Senior safety Jakarrion Kenan excited about NC State offer
Senior safety Jakarrion Kenan has decommitted from Rutgers following his unofficial visit to NC State on Saturday.
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Sophomore DB Marquis Bryant checking out various colleges
The Wolfpack Central — NC State football commitments in action — Week 7
The Wolfpack Central — Local standout Quinton Cypher has watched NC State twice
Raleigh News & Observer —UNC’s Tylee Craft died a Tar Heel, but his impact transcends rivalries
Raleigh News & Observer —NC State may pay for its expansion vote this week, but Cal brings something new to ACC
Raleigh News & Observer —From NC State star to ‘disciplinary’ head coach, Julius Hodge brings his team to face Duke
Fayetteville Observer — NC State football vs Cal: Scouting report, score prediction
GoPack.com — NC State and Syracuse Battle to a Draw in Thrilling Match
GoPack.com — Borisiouk Qualifies for 2024 NCAA Singles Championships
