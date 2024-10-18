Advertisement

in other news

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 16

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 16

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State picked to finish in eighth place in ACC

NC State picked to finish in eighth place in ACC

The NC State men's basketball team was picked to finish eighth out of 18 teams in the ACC preseason media poll.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State RB Hollywood Smothers ready for California

NC State RB Hollywood Smothers ready for California

NC State freshman running back Daylan Smothers gave a glimpse last Saturday of what the offense had been missing.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
Golden Bear Report's Matt Moreno breaks down California

Golden Bear Report's Matt Moreno breaks down California

Golden Bear Report's Matt Moreno of the Rivals.com network breaks down California football.

 • Jacey Zembal
Senior safety Jakarrion Kenan excited about NC State offer

Senior safety Jakarrion Kenan excited about NC State offer

Senior safety Jakarrion Kenan has decommitted from Rutgers following his unofficial visit to NC State on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal

in other news

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 16

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 16

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State picked to finish in eighth place in ACC

NC State picked to finish in eighth place in ACC

The NC State men's basketball team was picked to finish eighth out of 18 teams in the ACC preseason media poll.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State RB Hollywood Smothers ready for California

NC State RB Hollywood Smothers ready for California

NC State freshman running back Daylan Smothers gave a glimpse last Saturday of what the offense had been missing.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
Published Oct 18, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 18
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Sophomore DB Marquis Bryant checking out various colleges

The Wolfpack Central — NC State football commitments in action — Week 7

The Wolfpack Central — Local standout Quinton Cypher has watched NC State twice

Raleigh News & Observer —UNC’s Tylee Craft died a Tar Heel, but his impact transcends rivalries

Raleigh News & Observer —NC State may pay for its expansion vote this week, but Cal brings something new to ACC

Raleigh News & Observer —From NC State star to ‘disciplinary’ head coach, Julius Hodge brings his team to face Duke

Fayetteville Observer — NC State football vs Cal: Scouting report, score prediction

GoPack.com — NC State and Syracuse Battle to a Draw in Thrilling Match

GoPack.com — Borisiouk Qualifies for 2024 NCAA Singles Championships

Social media posts of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Videos of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE


North Carolina State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement