Local standout Quinton Cypher has watched NC State twice

Golden Bear Report's Matt Moreno breaks down California
Golden Bear Report's Matt Moreno of the Rivals.com network breaks down California football.
Senior safety Jakarrion Kenan excited about NC State offer
Senior safety Jakarrion Kenan has decommitted from Rutgers following his unofficial visit to NC State on Saturday.
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 15
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.
NC State football commitment analysis: Tackle Brady Sakowitz
NC State football landed Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal junior tackle Brady Sakowitz on Monday in the class of 2026.
NC State football commitment analysis: Tackle Ta'Khyian Whitset
NC State football landed Antioch (Tenn.) High senior offensive lineman Ta'Khyian Whitset on Saturday.
ROLESVILLE — Some players check nearly all the boxes of being a NC State football recruiting target.
Raleigh Millbrook High sophomore middle linebacker Quinton Cypher is one of those prospects.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Cypher is an ideal fit for the Wolfpack, but other program also understand how talented he is. Cypher is credited with 93 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions for 6-1 Millbrook.
