Local standout Quinton Cypher has watched NC State twice

ROLESVILLE — Some players check nearly all the boxes of being a NC State football recruiting target.

Raleigh Millbrook High sophomore middle linebacker Quinton Cypher is one of those prospects.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Cypher is an ideal fit for the Wolfpack, but other program also understand how talented he is. Cypher is credited with 93 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions for 6-1 Millbrook.