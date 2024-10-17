Advertisement

in other news

Golden Bear Report's Matt Moreno breaks down California

Golden Bear Report's Matt Moreno breaks down California

Golden Bear Report's Matt Moreno of the Rivals.com network breaks down California football.

 • Jacey Zembal
Senior safety Jakarrion Kenan excited about NC State offer

Senior safety Jakarrion Kenan excited about NC State offer

Senior safety Jakarrion Kenan has decommitted from Rutgers following his unofficial visit to NC State on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 15

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 15

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State football commitment analysis: Tackle Brady Sakowitz

NC State football commitment analysis: Tackle Brady Sakowitz

NC State football landed Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal junior tackle Brady Sakowitz on Monday in the class of 2026.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
NC State football commitment analysis: Tackle Ta'Khyian Whitset

NC State football commitment analysis: Tackle Ta'Khyian Whitset

NC State football landed Antioch (Tenn.) High senior offensive lineman Ta'Khyian Whitset on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal

in other news

Golden Bear Report's Matt Moreno breaks down California

Golden Bear Report's Matt Moreno breaks down California

Golden Bear Report's Matt Moreno of the Rivals.com network breaks down California football.

 • Jacey Zembal
Senior safety Jakarrion Kenan excited about NC State offer

Senior safety Jakarrion Kenan excited about NC State offer

Senior safety Jakarrion Kenan has decommitted from Rutgers following his unofficial visit to NC State on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 15

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 15

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.

 • Jacey Zembal
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 17, 2024
Local standout Quinton Cypher has watched NC State twice
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

ROLESVILLE — Some players check nearly all the boxes of being a NC State football recruiting target.

Raleigh Millbrook High sophomore middle linebacker Quinton Cypher is one of those prospects.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Cypher is an ideal fit for the Wolfpack, but other program also understand how talented he is. Cypher is credited with 93 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions for 6-1 Millbrook.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
North Carolina State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement