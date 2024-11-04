Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 4

in other news
Stanford game grades by PFF
Here are the grades from Pro Football Focus on NC State's 59-28 win over Stanford on Saturday in front of 56,919 fans.
Explosive plays help spark NC State's blowout victory
NC State exploded with big plays on every unit to help set a school record for most points in an ACC game.
Video reel: NC State's players aiming to close season strong
NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick “C.J.” Bailey said he isn’t a freshman anymore this past week.
NC State takes advantage of bye week, crushes Stanford
NC State started fast Saturday, which has been a season-long issue this season, and never let up in dominating Stanford.
Payton Wilson inducted into NC State's Ring of Honor
Former NC State outside linebacker Payton Wilson was able to come home this weekend.
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Scouting South Carolina-Upstate
The Wolfpack Central — Photo gallery: Stanford at NC State
The Wolfpack Central — Stanford game grades by PFF
Raleigh News & Observer —First look: NC State, Duke football set to clash on Wolfpack’s senior day. What to know
Charlotte Observer — Meet The Observer’s ‘Starting 5’ girls’ high school basketball team
Charlotte Observer — Some wanted USC’s Clayton White, Luke Day fired a year ago. Beamer’s glad he kept them
Fayetteville Observer — ACC power rankings: Miami, SMU lead the way as conference unbeatens
Technician — NC State volleyball fails to capitalize on opportunities in 3-0 loss to Boston College
