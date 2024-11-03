Advertisement
in other news
NC State football commitment analysis: Tight end Preston Douglas
NC State football landed Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Benjamin School senior tight end Preston Douglas on Thursday.
• Jacey Zembal
Preston Douglas aiming to make early impact at NC State
NC State had prioritized landing senior tight end Preston Douglas since January 2024.
• Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 1
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.
• Jacey Zembal
NC State football commitments in action — Week 10
NC State has 18 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 42 in the country.
• Jacey Zembal
in other news
NC State football commitment analysis: Tight end Preston Douglas
NC State football landed Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Benjamin School senior tight end Preston Douglas on Thursday.
• Jacey Zembal
Preston Douglas aiming to make early impact at NC State
NC State had prioritized landing senior tight end Preston Douglas since January 2024.
• Jacey Zembal
Stanford game grades by PFF
Here are the grades from Pro Football Focus on NC State's 59-28 win over Stanford on Saturday in front of 56,919 fans at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
North Carolina State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WR
- WR
- RB
- TE
- C
- CB
- RB
- DE
- TE
- OG
Advertisement
Advertisement