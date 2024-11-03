Photo gallery: Stanford at NC State

in other news
NC State football commitment analysis: Tight end Preston Douglas
NC State football landed Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Benjamin School senior tight end Preston Douglas on Thursday.
Preston Douglas aiming to make early impact at NC State
NC State had prioritized landing senior tight end Preston Douglas since January 2024.
Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 1
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.
NC State football commitments in action — Week 10
NC State has 18 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 42 in the country.
NC State crushed Stanford 59-28 on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.
Photographer Zachary Taft of USA Today Sports photos captured the sights from the pregame to the action on the field.
Click below to view the photo gallery:
