It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

Published Nov 3, 2024
Photo gallery: Stanford at NC State
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State crushed Stanford 59-28 on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

Photographer Zachary Taft of USA Today Sports photos captured the sights from the pregame to the action on the field.

Click below to view the photo gallery:

