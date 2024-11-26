Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 26

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NC State coach Dave Doeren's opening statement before UNC game
The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State coach Dave Doeren enjoys rivalry week
The Wolfpack Central — The review: NC State runs out of time
The Wolfpack Central — Senior RB commit Grayson Rigdon appreciated NC State's approach
The Wolfpack Central — Senior RB Grayson Rigdon picks NC State, bolsters depth
The Wolfpack Central — NC State, North Carolina have interesting recruiting histories
Tar Heel Illustrated — Collins Talks NC State, Laying the Groundwork, and Defensive Improvement
Tar Heel Illustrated — Lindsey Discusses Turning to Hampton, Criswell's Struggles, and NC State
Tar Heel Illustrated — Mack Brown Monday Press Conference and Report
Tar Heel Illustrated — A Year After Doeren's Profane Remarks, Brown Says 'We're Good'
Tar Heel Illustrated — Intending to Return, Brown Says he Hasn't Spoken With Players About Future
Raleigh News & Observer —Who are the best girls’ high school basketball players in North Carolina? Here’s our top 25
Charlotte Observer — Year after war of words, UNC football coach Mack Brown downplays divisive NC State rhetoric
Charlotte Observer — ‘This one runs deeper’: NC State gets final shot at bowl eligibility against rival UNC
Charlotte Observer — Was T.A. in? Controversy remains around famous — or infamous — 2004 UNC-NC State game
Fayetteville Observer — Saniya Rivers and NC State women's basketball's return to glory
Technician — Wolfpack swimming shows out at Wolfpack Elite GAC Invite
Technician — Explosive fourth quarter elevates No. 20 NC State women’s basketball over Southern University
GoPack.com — Big Fourth Quarter Propels Pack Past Southern
GoPack.com — NC State to Partner with ISE
GoPack.com — Leftwich Releases 2025 Schedule
Social media posts of the day
Videos of the day
