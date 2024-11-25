Video: NC State coach Dave Doeren enjoys rivalry week

NC State coach Dave Doeren has gone 7-4 against North Carolina, with three straight wins in the rivalry.
NC State plays at North Carolina at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on ACC Network in the 114th meeting in the series. The last time UNC won was 48-21 on Oct. 24, 2020, during the COVID season. Quarterback Sam Howell threw for 252 yards and accounted for two scores, and running back Javonte Williams had 160 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
NC State has to win to finish 6-6 in the regular season and become bowl eligible. Doeren hasn’t gone to four straight bowl games, and nine bowls during his tenure.
Doeren also announced that senior defensive end Davin Vann will be ready to go against the Tar Heels, after getting hurt last Thursday against Georgia Tech, and being limited to 17 plays. Vann has 35 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and five forced fumbles this season.
