The review: NC State runs out of time

NC State didn't play well for three quarterback, but we good in the fourth quarter in falling 30-29 to Georgia Tech last Thursday in front of 34,591 fans at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Georgia Tech surged to a 23-14 lead with 6:40 left in the game, and NC State had back-to-back touchdowns to take a 29-23 lead with 1:30 left.

The Yellow Jackets had a seven-play, 75-yard drive within 68 seconds to pull out the victory after NCSU senior kicker Collin Smith was just left of the goal posts on a 58-yard attempt.



