Senior running back Grayson Rigdon has had quite the whirlwind the last week.

NC State offered Rigdon on Nov. 19, and he was able to watch the NCSU at Georgia Tech game last Thursday.

Rigdon and Columbus (Texas) High won its UIL Texas 3A state playoff game 48-28 over Westwood (Texas) High on Friday, and he was on a flight to Raleigh around 6 a.m. Saturday morning for his official visit to NC State.