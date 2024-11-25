Senior RB Grayson Rigdon picks NC State, bolsters depth

NC State running backs coach Todd Goebbel offered Rigdon a scholarship Nov. 19, and that has put a twist in his recruitment.

Columbus (Texas) High senior running back Grayson Rigdon was operating under a tight deadline, but NC State won him over quickly.

The 5-foot-11, 188-pounder officially visited NC State on Nov. 23-25 and picked the Wolfpack after his visit ended. The Rivals.com three-star prospect had been committed to Air Force from April 5, 2024-to-Sept. 10.

Rigdon had come out with his top seven on Nov. 18 with Wyoming, New Mexico, North Texas, Tennessee State, Tarleton State, Abilene Christian and Missouri State.

Rigdon has offers from NC State, Abilene Christian, Air Force, Marist, Missouri State, Murray State, New Mexico, North Texas, Tarleton State, Tennessee State and Wyoming. He officially visited the Lobos and the Mean Green, and unofficially visited the other five schools.

Rigdon played at Benjamin (Texas) High, which went 13-0 and its tightest game was a basketball score — defeating Newcastle (Texas) High 112-84 on Nov. 17. Part of the reason is that he played six-man football.

Rigdon rushed 106 times for 2,402 yards and 49 touchdowns, and caught 23 passes for 637 yards and 18 touchdowns his junior year in six-man football. He even went 60-of-73 passing for 1,244 yards and 19 touchdowns throwing the football.

Rigdon's basketball stats at the Benjamin School were extraordinary at 45.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He shot 40 percent from three-point land (103 of 258).

Rigdon left the northern part of Texas to attend Columbus (Texas) High, and his first chance of playing 11-vs.-11.

Rigdon joins senior running back commits Kentrell Rinehart of Galloway (Ohio) Westland and R.J. Boyd of Waycross (Ga.) Ware County.