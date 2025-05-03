Wolfpack newsstand — May 3

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Saturday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NC State gets French pro league center Paul Mbiya
The Wolfpack Central — NC State signs North Texas CB transfer Brian Nelson II
The Wolfpack Central — The Run Down
The Wolfpack Central — NC State making strong impression on DL Carmelo McKenzie
Charlotte Observer — Love baseball? 11 minor league teams within 100 miles from Charlotte
GoPack.com — Miami Takes Series Opener from No. 13 NC State, 6-4
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Falls in Series Opener at Auburn
GoPack.com — No. 12 Seed Wolfpack Advance to Round Two of NCAA Tournament With 4-0 Sweep Over Charleston Southern
GoPack.com — Pack Announces Addition of Paul Mbiya
GoPack.com — Marie Eline Madsen Tabbed to 2025 All-ACC Women’s Golf Team
