NC State gets French pro league center Paul Mbiya

The 6-foot-10, 260-pound Mbiya is currently testing the NBA Draft waters. The 20-year-old from the Congo will be playing in an event in front of professional scouts on May 31-June 2 in Treviso, Italy. His NBA deadline will be June 15.

NC State has landed the commitment of African center Paul Mbiya if he elects to go the college basketball route.

Mbiya recently officially visited Oregon, and also had interest from Kansas State and Kansas, among others.

Mbiya has been playing with Espoirs ASVEL, which is a French squad that former NBA great Tony Parker owns. He is averaging 15.5 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game this season.

NC State had signed post player Zymicah Wilkins and got power forward Jerry Deng from Florida State, but didn’t have a rim-protector yet.

If Mbiya and Memphis sophomore guard P.J. Haggerty elect to play college basketball and sign with NC State, the Wolfpack would have 11 players lined up for next season under new coach Will Wade.

The early entry withdrawl deadline for the NBA is June 15, but the college deadline is May 28.