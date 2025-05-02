NC State signs North Texas CB transfer Brian Nelson II

The 6-foot, 191-pounder was a first-team All-AAC selection after finishing with 53 tackles (45 solo), four interceptions and three passes defended last year for North Texas, which went 6-7 overall.

NC State added an important piece to the secondary with the addition of redshirt freshman cornerback Brian Nelson II .

Nelson, who signed Friday, will likely compete with seniors Devon Marshall and Jamel Johnson and redshirt junior Jackson Vick at cornerback.

Nelson had a season-high nine tackles against both Texas-San Antonio in a 48-27 loss on Nov.15, and in a 45-37 loss vs. Tulane on Oct. 26. His interceptions came against Temple, UTSA, Army and Texas Tech, and had eight tackles against the Red Raiders.

Nelson was third on North Texas’ defense with a Pro Football Focus grade of 72.1, which included 78.1 on run defense and 70.2 in pass coverage. He had eight missed tackles and played 675 snaps in 12 games.

The former Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek product had seven interceptions and broke up four passes in 12 games his senior year.

Nelson was a Group of Five/FCS recruiting darling with FBS offers from North Texas, Abilene Christian, Air Force, Akron, Alabama State, Bucknell, Coastal Carolina, Colgate, Fordham, Furman, Holy Cross, Houston Christian, Idaho State, Incarnate Word, Lafayette, McNeese State, Miami (Ohio), Navy, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Old Dominion, Prairie View A&M, Richmond, South Dakota, Saint Thomas, Texas A&M-Commerce, Texas Southern, Texas State and Weber State.