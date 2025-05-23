Wolfpack newsstand — May 23

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.

The Wolfpack Central — Darrion Williams felt strong connection to NC State coach Will Wade

The Wolfpack Central — NC State lands standout Texas Tech PF Darrion Williams

The Wolfpack Central — DE Seth Tillman looking to make return trip to NC State

The Wolfpack Central — Safety Tre Geathers gets offered by NC State

Charlotte Observer — NC State one-and-done in ACC baseball tournament after loss to Clemson

Charlotte Observer — NC State men’s basketball grabs top 10 transfer, Wolfpack roster nearly complete

Fayetteville Observer — College Football Playoff going to straight-seeding model in 2025 season

Fayetteville Observer — What will NC State basketball's latest transfer addition bring? A lot

Greensboro News-Record — ACC Network host, Winston-Salem native Mark Packer announces retirement

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Nation Delivers Again: 30,000+ Season Tickets Sold for 22nd Straight Year

GoPack.com — NC State Comes Up Short in ACC Tournament, Falls to Clemson 7-6

GoPack.com — Braden Holloway Announced as Team USA Head Coach

GoPack.com — Shick and Van Sambeek Earn ITA All-America Honors