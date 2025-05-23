Published May 23, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — May 23
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.

Headlines

Advertisement

The Wolfpack Central — Darrion Williams felt strong connection to NC State coach Will Wade

The Wolfpack Central — NC State lands standout Texas Tech PF Darrion Williams

The Wolfpack Central — DE Seth Tillman looking to make return trip to NC State

The Wolfpack Central — Safety Tre Geathers gets offered by NC State

Charlotte Observer — NC State one-and-done in ACC baseball tournament after loss to Clemson

Charlotte Observer — NC State men’s basketball grabs top 10 transfer, Wolfpack roster nearly complete

Fayetteville Observer — College Football Playoff going to straight-seeding model in 2025 season

Fayetteville Observer — What will NC State basketball's latest transfer addition bring? A lot

Greensboro News-Record — ACC Network host, Winston-Salem native Mark Packer announces retirement

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Nation Delivers Again: 30,000+ Season Tickets Sold for 22nd Straight Year

GoPack.com — NC State Comes Up Short in ACC Tournament, Falls to Clemson 7-6

GoPack.com — Braden Holloway Announced as Team USA Head Coach

GoPack.com — Shick and Van Sambeek Earn ITA All-America Honors

Social media posts

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Video of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social