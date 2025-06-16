Published Jun 16, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — June 16
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.

Headlines

Advertisement

GoPack.com — Hartman, Napoleon Shine on Final Day of NCAA Outdoor Championships with All-American Honors

GoPack.com — Cris James from Men’s Tennis Earns ITA Assistant Coach of the Year

GoPack.com — Dudan, Marohn, and Nance Invited to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp

Social media posts

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Video of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social