Darrion Williams felt strong connection to NC State coach Will Wade

Darrion Williams didn’t know much about NC State until this past week, but his lasting memory of the Wolfpack was historical to fans in Raleigh.

Williams half-chuckled about being reminded of losing to NC State in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament while playing with Texas Tech. He was coming off an ankle injury in the Big 12 Tournament and the Wolfpack dominated the action to win 80-67 on March 21, 2024. Williams went 4 of 11 for 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists while playing all 40 minutes. NC State was in the middle of what ended up being a nine-game winning streak and berth in the Final Four.

Williams officially visited NC State on Monday and Tuesday, pulled out of the NBA Draft on Tuesday, and picked NC State over Kansas on Thursday evening.