NC State gets commitment from CB Jordan Jackson

Jackson became the first cornerback and eighth verbal commitment for the Wolfpack’s class of 2026. NCSU cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell was the point man on the recruitment.

Winter Park (Fla.) High senior cornerback Jordan Jackson didn’t waste long in committing to NC State on Saturday.

Jackson officially visited Appalachian State on May 30-June 1, and he moved up his NC State visit to this weekend.

Jackson had P4 offers from NC State, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh and Syracuse. He also has offers from Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Connecticut, East Carolina, Liberty, Massachusetts, Tulane, Delaware, Rhode Island, Wofford and Yale.