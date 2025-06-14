What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board .

It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

• NC State new legacy target Qayden Samuels had a terrific NBPA Camp, and he could emerge as a major class of 2026 prospect.

• NC State men's basketball had targeted some key regional targets, but will coach Will Wade continue on that recruiting path and keep recruiting certain regional players?

• NC State football has been working high and low for edge rushers in the class of 2026, and the next two weekends will be crucial in that regard.

• The college football preview magazines are starting to come out, and NC State has been pegged to finish 10th in the ACC in two of them.

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.

Enter The Run Down



