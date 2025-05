Sophomore safety Robert “Tre” Geathers III took advantage of a showcase practice at his high school this past Monday, and earned an offer from NC State.

NCSU cornerback coach Brian Mitchell offered the Rivals.com four-star prospect Tuesday after watching Geathers at Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Geathers is ranked No. 229 overall nationally, No. 7 overall in the state of North Carolina and the No. 26 safety in the country in the class of 2027.