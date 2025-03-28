Wolfpack newsstand — March 28

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State coach Wes Moore, players before playing LSU
The Wolfpack Central — NC State football combining fun and learning
The Wolfpack Central — Video reel: NC State women's basketball players season highlights
Charlotte Observer — Stuck like glue: Devyn Quigley embraces do-it-all role for NC State women’s basketball
Charlotte Observer — While NC State-LSU in the Sweet 16 is technically a rematch, here’s why it really isn’t
Charlotte Observer — Kim Mulkey Says NC State is Supposed to Beat LSU
Charlotte Observer — Russell Wilson Complete Contract Details After Signing With New York Giants
Technician — Anthony Belton NFL draft profile
Technician — Church keeps slugging, Maxton keeps shoving in NC State softball’s 8-2 win over Charlotte
GoPack.com — Horne and Thierfelder Set Program Records on First Day of Raleigh Relays
GoPack.com — McCarty Breaks Personal Best from ACC Championships as Wolfpack Claims Six More All-American Honors
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Scheduled to take on Florida State
GoPack.com — #6 Pack Play Final Road Matches at Georgia Tech and #22 Clemson
Social media posts of the day
Videos of the day
