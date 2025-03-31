Wolfpack newsstand — March 31

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
Headlines
Raleigh News & Observer —ACC announces Friday night football schedule. Is the league stepping on NC high schools?
Technician — NC State men’s swimming and diving places ninth at NCAA Championships
Technician — No. 11 NC State women’s tennis downs No. 25 Georgia Tech in close 4-3 result
Technician — NC State softball can’t prevent sweep in weekend series with Florida State
Technician — NC State baseball run-ruled by Duke, drops first ACC series
GoPack.com — Women’s Golf Set for ECU Ironwood Invitational
GoPack.com — #6 Pack Improves to 10-0 in League Play, Ties Program Record
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Defeat Georgia Tech 4-3 At Home
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Drops Series Final at Florida State
GoPack.com — Duke Gets Best of NC State in Series Finale
Social media posts of the day
Videos of the day
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE