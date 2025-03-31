Published Mar 31, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — March 31
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.

Headlines

Raleigh News & Observer —ACC announces Friday night football schedule. Is the league stepping on NC high schools?

Technician — NC State men’s swimming and diving places ninth at NCAA Championships

Technician — No. 11 NC State women’s tennis downs No. 25 Georgia Tech in close 4-3 result

Technician — NC State softball can’t prevent sweep in weekend series with Florida State

Technician — NC State baseball run-ruled by Duke, drops first ACC series

GoPack.com — Women’s Golf Set for ECU Ironwood Invitational

GoPack.com — #6 Pack Improves to 10-0 in League Play, Ties Program Record

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Defeat Georgia Tech 4-3 At Home

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Drops Series Final at Florida State

GoPack.com — Duke Gets Best of NC State in Series Finale

