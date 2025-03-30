Published Mar 30, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — March 30
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.

Headlines

Technician — The final chapter: NC State women’s basketball’s season ends in Sweet 16 loss to LSU

Technician — Cold bats doom NC State baseball in 5-1 loss to Duke

Technician — NC State baseball throttles Duke 14-6 behind four home runs

Technician — No. 11 Pack women’s tennis sweeps Clemson, gears up for final regular season matches

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Bats Come Alive in 14-6 Win Over Duke

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Set Personal Bests to Make Their Mark on Final Day of Raleigh Relays

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Drops Series Opener at Duke

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Secure Top-10 Finish for Tenth Consecutive Season

