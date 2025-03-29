It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down. What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board. Some thoughts for this week:

Advertisement

New NC State coach Will Wade. (Photo by USA Today Sports photos)

• NC State has hired men's basketball coach Will Wade, but what are some of his potential transfer options? • NC State has a trio of key in-state junior defensive linemen visiting. How have their recruiting journey's have gone? • The ACC was down in basketball, but there is one easy way to help the league, along with NC State. A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here. All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission. Enter The Run Down

