Published Mar 28, 2025
Video reel: LSU ends NC State's season in Sweet 16
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
NC State seniors Madison Hayes, Saniya Rivers and Aziaha James, plus coach Wes Moore did their last press conference together.

LSU rallied to defeat NC State 80-73 on Friday in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in Spokane, Wash.

Click below to watch the various press conferences:

