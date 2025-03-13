Wolfpack newsstand — March 13

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Video: What impact do conference tourney's have?
The Wolfpack Central — Sophomore OLB Jalaythan Mayfield has breakout year
The Wolfpack Central — Video: Ex-NC State player Justin Gainey brings unique background
The Wolfpack Central — Local sophomore Lance Henderson brings unique skillset
Raleigh News & Observer —Christ School’s Zymicah Wilkins named Mr. Basketball, the best boys’ player in North Carolina
Raleigh News & Observer —North Mecklenburg holds off Chambers, heads to another NCHSAA 4A state championship game
Fayetteville Observer — What Tennessee's Justin Gainey said about NC State coach opening
Technician — NC State women’s golf places seventh at Briars Creek Invitational
Technician — NC State softball sinks Pirates in 11-5 victory
Technician — COLUMN: Richard Pitino should be Boo Corrigan’s first call
GoPack.com — James Makes Wooden Award National Ballot
GoPack.com — Wolfpack To Host Notre Dame for ACC Home Opener
