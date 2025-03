Jalaythan Mayfield had quite a breakout sophomore year at Lincolnton (N.C.) High.

• Have a great sophomore year on the field — check.

• Get ranked — check.

• Earn college offers — check.

NC State offered the 6-foot-1, 215-pound outside linebacker on Jan. 31, and he unofficially visited the next day for Junior Day. He had 109 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 10 sacks his sophomore year, plus rushed 36 times for 181 yards and three touchdowns.