Published Mar 10, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — March 10
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.

Headlines

Advertisement

The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State, Will Wade the sequel?

The Wolfpack Central — NC State will need to move quickly in hoops search

The Wolfpack Central — NC State coaching hot board, 1.0

The Wolfpack Central — Review of past NC State AD Boo Corrigan hires

The Wolfpack Central — What caused Kevin Keatts' ending at NC State

The Wolfpack Central — Past Final Four heroics couldn't save NC State coach Kevin Keatts

Raleigh News & Observer —Return to glory: Duke women’s basketball slays NC State for first ACC title in 12 years

Raleigh News & Observer —Kevin Keatts’ struggles wasted some Final Four momentum. His firing wiped out the rest

Raleigh News & Observer —NC State fires basketball coach Kevin Keatts after historic fall from Final Four run

Raleigh News & Observer —Who could replace Kevin Keatts as NC State basketball coach? Some possible candidates

Raleigh News & Observer —NCHSAA championship central: Your guide to the regional, state finals in Winston-Salem

Raleigh News & Observer —Team-by-team breakdown as the 2025 ACC men’s basketball tournament heads to Charlotte

Raleigh News & Observer — A look back at Kevin Keatts’ time with the Wolfpack

Raleigh News & Observer — Photos: Duke defeats N.C. State to claim ACC Tournament title

Raleigh News & Observer — No. 11 Duke bests No. 7 NC State in ACC tournament final

Raleigh News & Observer — 2025 ACC Tournament Predictions: Who Wins Every Game & the Championship?

Fayetteville Observer — NC State fires Kevin Keatts. Here's what we know.

Fayetteville Observer — Duke women's basketball gets 1st ACC title for Kara Lawson

Fayetteville Observer — Tennessee's Justin Gainey could be NC State coaching search target

Fayetteville Observer — Who will replace Kevin Keatts at NC State? Here are 10 candidates

Winston-Salem Journal — 'That's what leaders do': Jernigan leads Bishop McGuinness girls back to regional final

Winston-Salem Journal — NC State fires Kevin Keatts a year after reaching Final Four

Winston-Salem Journal — PHOTOS: Duke wins 2025 ACC Women's Tournament

Winston-Salem Journal — Duke overtakes NC State in third quarter to win ACC women's championship

Technician — Women's basketball ACC Tournament championship vs. Duke

Technician — NC State gymnastics bests Ohio State on Senior Night

Technician — One quarter too many: NC State women’s basketball’s Achilles heel strikes again

Technician — COLUMN: Will Wade is the clear choice to be NC State men’s basketball’s next head coach

Technician — NC State men’s basketball head coach Kevin Keatts will not return

Technician — Marohn’s 14-strikeout shutout completes NC State baseball’s sweep over Wright State

Technician — Pack women’s basketball’s rebounding woes prove costly in ACC Championship loss to Duke

GoPack.com — Singleton Crowned Champion, Six Placers Total at 2025 ACC Championship

GoPack.com — NC State Picks up Road Win Over Texas Woman’s University

GoPack.com — Ryan Marohn Shines in 3-0 Win over Wright State

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Take Down #2 Virginia In Raleigh

GoPack.com — No. 1-seed Pack Falls to No. 3-seed Duke in 2025 Ally ACC Tournament Championship Game

Social media posts of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Video of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE