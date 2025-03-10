Wolfpack newsstand — March 10

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State, Will Wade the sequel?
The Wolfpack Central — NC State will need to move quickly in hoops search
The Wolfpack Central — NC State coaching hot board, 1.0
The Wolfpack Central — Review of past NC State AD Boo Corrigan hires
The Wolfpack Central — What caused Kevin Keatts' ending at NC State
The Wolfpack Central — Past Final Four heroics couldn't save NC State coach Kevin Keatts
Raleigh News & Observer —Return to glory: Duke women’s basketball slays NC State for first ACC title in 12 years
Raleigh News & Observer —Kevin Keatts’ struggles wasted some Final Four momentum. His firing wiped out the rest
Raleigh News & Observer —NC State fires basketball coach Kevin Keatts after historic fall from Final Four run
Raleigh News & Observer —Who could replace Kevin Keatts as NC State basketball coach? Some possible candidates
Raleigh News & Observer —NCHSAA championship central: Your guide to the regional, state finals in Winston-Salem
Raleigh News & Observer —Team-by-team breakdown as the 2025 ACC men’s basketball tournament heads to Charlotte
Raleigh News & Observer — A look back at Kevin Keatts’ time with the Wolfpack
Raleigh News & Observer — Photos: Duke defeats N.C. State to claim ACC Tournament title
Raleigh News & Observer — No. 11 Duke bests No. 7 NC State in ACC tournament final
Raleigh News & Observer — 2025 ACC Tournament Predictions: Who Wins Every Game & the Championship?
Fayetteville Observer — NC State fires Kevin Keatts. Here's what we know.
Fayetteville Observer — Duke women's basketball gets 1st ACC title for Kara Lawson
Fayetteville Observer — Tennessee's Justin Gainey could be NC State coaching search target
Fayetteville Observer — Who will replace Kevin Keatts at NC State? Here are 10 candidates
Winston-Salem Journal — 'That's what leaders do': Jernigan leads Bishop McGuinness girls back to regional final
Winston-Salem Journal — NC State fires Kevin Keatts a year after reaching Final Four
Winston-Salem Journal — PHOTOS: Duke wins 2025 ACC Women's Tournament
Winston-Salem Journal — Duke overtakes NC State in third quarter to win ACC women's championship
Technician — Women's basketball ACC Tournament championship vs. Duke
Technician — NC State gymnastics bests Ohio State on Senior Night
Technician — One quarter too many: NC State women’s basketball’s Achilles heel strikes again
Technician — COLUMN: Will Wade is the clear choice to be NC State men’s basketball’s next head coach
Technician — NC State men’s basketball head coach Kevin Keatts will not return
Technician — Marohn’s 14-strikeout shutout completes NC State baseball’s sweep over Wright State
Technician — Pack women’s basketball’s rebounding woes prove costly in ACC Championship loss to Duke
GoPack.com — Singleton Crowned Champion, Six Placers Total at 2025 ACC Championship
GoPack.com — NC State Picks up Road Win Over Texas Woman’s University
GoPack.com — Ryan Marohn Shines in 3-0 Win over Wright State
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Take Down #2 Virginia In Raleigh
GoPack.com — No. 1-seed Pack Falls to No. 3-seed Duke in 2025 Ally ACC Tournament Championship Game
Social media posts of the day
Video of the day
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE