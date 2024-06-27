The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Senior CB Jontae Gilbert feels good about his finalists
The Wolfpack Central — NC State fans should expect 'a dog' with new RB R.J. Boyd
The Wolfpack Central — Senior wing Bryce Heard gives NC State official visit high marks
The Wolfpack Central — How NC State fared vs. 2024 NBA first-round picks
Twitter posts of the day
NC State in top five for drawing false starts in home games: https://t.co/rwrG8JDXTB— TheWolfpackCentral (@NCStateRivals) June 26, 2024
FPI regular season wins 2023 vs. FPI 2024 projected:— 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) June 27, 2024
FSU -3 (12->9)
Clemson +1 (8->9)
SMU -2 (10->8)
NC State -1 (9->8)
Lou -2 (10->8)
UNC E (8)
Duke -1 (7->6)
Miami +1 (7->8)
Cuse E (6)
Pitt +3 (3->6)
Cal +1 (6->7)
VT +1 (6->7)
BC E (6)
Wake +1 (4->5)
GT -1 (6->5)
Stanford +2…
Bookies (dot) com added up the miles ACC football teams will travel this season. Clemson will travel the fewest.— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) June 26, 2024
Cal (20,660) will travel more than 8x the miles of Clemson (2,471). pic.twitter.com/yXdEoo4Ks8
We're on the edge of our seats!!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) June 26, 2024
Experience the excitement of @packfootball game day IN PERSON! ⬇️
🎟️ Find your 2024 single-game tickets here: https://t.co/3GscA9nxWt#GoPack | #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/G9q7IHwsRt
Texas A&M San Antonio Men's Basketball Team welcomes sharp shooting NC State Transfer @Alex_N5910 to the Jaguar fam!! pic.twitter.com/YCbaEhqId8— Official TAMUSA Men's Basketball (@TAMUSA_MBB) June 26, 2024
NC State legacy, son of Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach David Merritt: https://t.co/OxmAMc7lgH— TheWolfpackCentral (@NCStateRivals) June 26, 2024
Video of the day
