The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.

NC State in top five for drawing false starts in home games: https://t.co/rwrG8JDXTB

Bookies (dot) com added up the miles ACC football teams will travel this season. Clemson will travel the fewest. Cal (20,660) will travel more than 8x the miles of Clemson (2,471). pic.twitter.com/yXdEoo4Ks8

We're on the edge of our seats!! Experience the excitement of @packfootball game day IN PERSON! ⬇️ 🎟️ Find your 2024 single-game tickets here: https://t.co/3GscA9nxWt #GoPack | #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/G9q7IHwsRt

Texas A&M San Antonio Men's Basketball Team welcomes sharp shooting NC State Transfer @Alex_N5910 to the Jaguar fam!! pic.twitter.com/YCbaEhqId8

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE



