Advertisement
Senior CB Jontae Gilbert feels good about his finalists
Senior Jontae Gilbert has been swarmed with recruiting attention for years.
Gilbert verbally committed to Ohio State from July 29, 2022-to-July 29, 2023, so he understands the process. Gilbert would always check out NC State during that time period, and he figures he’s made four unofficial visits leading up to his official visit, which happened last week June 19-21.
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
North Carolina State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WR
- WR
- TE
- CB
- RB
- DE
- PRO
- DT
- WR
- CB
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement