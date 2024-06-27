Purdue senior center Zach Edey surprisingly was the highest of the opponents in going No. 9 to the Memphis Grizzlies. The second round takes place tonight.

NC State played against eight of the 2024 NBA first-round picks over the years.

9. Zach Edey, center, Purdue — Memphis Grizzlies:

Edey went 9 of 14 from the field for 20 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a 63-50 win in the Final Four on April 6.

14. Carlton Carrington, shooting guard, Pittsburgh — Washington Wizards:

Carrington had 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one block in a 67-64 road win Feb. 7. He went 3 of 10 from the field, 0 of 4 on three-pointers and made all six free throws.

Carrington had 23 points, five rebounds and six assists in a 81-73 home win March 9. He went 8 of 15 from the field, 4 of 9 on three-pointers and 3 of 4 at the free-throw line.

16. Jared McCain, shooting guard, Duke — Philadelphia 76ers:

McCain played NC State in three games in a 27-day span this season.

McCain went 6 of 14 from the field, 3 of 9 on three-pointers and made his lone free throw for 16 points in a 79-64 road win March 4. He had five rebounds, two assists and one steal.

McCain went 2 of 6 from the field, missed three three-pointers and went 4 of 5 on free throws for eight points in a 74-69 loss in the ACC Tournament on March 14. He had three rebounds, four assists and one steal.

He went 8 of 20 on field goals, 5 of 11 on three-pointers and 11 of 11 at the free-throw line for 32 points in a 76-64 loss vs. NC State in the Elite 8 on March 31. He added six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal.

17. Dalton Knecht, small forward, Tennessee — Los Angeles Lakers:

Knecht went 1 of 7 from the field field and missed his lone three-point attempt for two points in a 79-70 neutral court win Dec. 16, 2023. He had one rebound, one assist and one steal.

22. DaRon Holmes, power forward, Dayton — Denver Nuggets:

Holmes had 17 points, six rebounds and two steals in a 76-64 neutral court loss on Nov. 24, 2022. He went 6 of 11 from the field and 5 of 6 at the free-throw line.

24. Kyshawn George, small forward, Miami (Fla.) — Washington Wizards:

George went 2 of 9 from the field, including 1 of 7 on three-pointers, and had five points, five rebounds, two assists and a block in a 74-68 road loss Jan. 30.

28. Ryan Dunn, power forward, Virginia — Phoenix Suns:

Dunn played NC State four times over the last two years. He went 7 of 9 from the field, 1 of 2 on three-pointers and 1 of 3 at the free-throw line for 16 points. He added seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in a 76-60 road loss Jan. 6, 2024.

Dunn went 6 of 10 on field goals, missed his lone three-point attempt and 1 of 2 at the free-throw line for 13 points. He had 12 rebounds, one assist and six blocks in a 59-53 overtime home win Jan. 24, 2024.

Dunn had 10 points, nine rebounds, one assists and two blocks in a 73-65 overtime loss in the ACC Tournament on March 15, 2024. He went 5 of 10 from the field and 0 of 2 at the three-point line.

Dunn played two minutes in a 63-50 home win over NC State on Feb. 7, 2023.

30. Baylor Scheierman, small forward, Creighton — Boston Celtics:

Scheierman had 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and one block in a 72-63 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 17, 2023. He went 4 of 12 from the field and 2 of 8 on three-pointers.