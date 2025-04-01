Wolfpack newsstand — April 1

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Scouting video: Four-star senior SG Matthew Able
The Wolfpack Central — Junior DE Aiden Harris feels good about NC State
The Wolfpack Central — Junior Andrew Harris learns about new NC State scheme
The Wolfpack Central — McNeese State assistant coach Brandon Chambers lands at NC State
The Wolfpack Central —NC State officially hires hoops assistant Adam Howard
Technician — Davin Vann NFL draft profile
Technician — What a general manager means for NC State men’s basketball
Technician — Olivares makes history for NC State women’s golf with invitation to Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Technician — No. 6 NC State men’s tennis earns pair of 4-1 wins over Georgia Tech, No. 22 Clemson
GoPack.com — Chloe Negrete Named to 2025 WCGA Regular Season All-American Team
GoPack.com — Pack Adds Adam Howard as Assistant Coach
GoPack.com — Pack Adds Brandon Chambers as Assistant Coach
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Meets UNCG in Second Meeting of Season Tuesday
