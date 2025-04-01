Published Apr 1, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — April 1
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Scouting video: Four-star senior SG Matthew Able

The Wolfpack Central — Junior DE Aiden Harris feels good about NC State

The Wolfpack Central — Junior Andrew Harris learns about new NC State scheme

The Wolfpack Central — McNeese State assistant coach Brandon Chambers lands at NC State

The Wolfpack Central —NC State officially hires hoops assistant Adam Howard

Technician — Davin Vann NFL draft profile

Technician — What a general manager means for NC State men’s basketball

Technician — Olivares makes history for NC State women’s golf with invitation to Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Technician — No. 6 NC State men’s tennis earns pair of 4-1 wins over Georgia Tech, No. 22 Clemson

GoPack.com — Chloe Negrete Named to 2025 WCGA Regular Season All-American Team

GoPack.com — Pack Adds Adam Howard as Assistant Coach

GoPack.com — Pack Adds Brandon Chambers as Assistant Coach

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Meets UNCG in Second Meeting of Season Tuesday

Social media posts of the day

Video of the day

