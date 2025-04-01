Scouting video: NC State signee Adelaide Jernigan

The Wolfpack Central was at Jernigan’s last home game, when the Villains defeated Burnsville (N.C.) Mountain Heritage High 60-42 on March 7 in the NCHSAA 1A playoffs. Bishop McGuinness finished 27-3 aid reached the 1A state semifinals before falling to Cherokee (N.C.) High for the second straight year.

Jernigan had 33 points seven rebounds two steals and four turnovers in the win. She went 9 of 20 from the field, 4 of 9 on three-pointers and 11 of 14 at the free-throw line.

1. Jernigan is a 40 percent three-point shooter, and she showed off the lefty stroke, going 4 of 9 from beyond the arc. She is smart with her shot selection, has a quick release and can shoot from several feet behind the 3-point line.

Jernigan’s initial role at NC State could be spotting up and shooting, but she can be more than that as time goes. Finishing around the rim against size will be crucial, and she does have a little floater that she likes to use when she drives to the rim.

2. Jernigan has shown that she can score in a variety of ways. She posted up some, got the free-throw line and she’s aggressive in getting out on the fast break. For college, she’ll need to add some one-on-one wiggle to the game.

Jernigan has gotten stronger and that will be needed on the defensive end. She did so much for her prep team, but in college, your minutes can be dictated by how well you defend (or don’t).

3. Jernigan is a fierce competitor, has the stamina of a cross country runner (she played tennis), and was a strong leader for her squad. Her teammates respected her by showing they understood how to continually getting her the ball.

Jernigan can score on same back cuts, but she’ll go to another level in college with added movement without the ball. She has great basketball IQ, so she’ll be a sponge in learning the finer points of moving with the ball.