Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Mar 31, 2025
Scouting video: Four-star senior SG Matthew Able
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Senior shooting guard Matthew Able of Weston (Fla.) Sagemont High is one of the last top players in the class of 2025 that is still undecided.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pounder had signed with Miami (Fla.), but following the coaching change to Jai Lucas, he opened up his recruitment. Able officially visited NC State this past weekend, and has also been to Stanford, Tennessee, Alabama and Baylor. Able is also still considering Miami.

Rivals.com ranks Able at No. 25 overall in the class of 2025. The Wolfpack Central was able to watch him in action in the adidas 3SSB with Austin Rivers Southeast Elite against Team Huncho.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In