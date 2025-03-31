Scouting video: Four-star senior SG Matthew Able

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Senior shooting guard Matthew Able of Weston (Fla.) Sagemont High is one of the last top players in the class of 2025 that is still undecided.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pounder had signed with Miami (Fla.), but following the coaching change to Jai Lucas, he opened up his recruitment. Able officially visited NC State this past weekend, and has also been to Stanford, Tennessee, Alabama and Baylor. Able is also still considering Miami.

Rivals.com ranks Able at No. 25 overall in the class of 2025. The Wolfpack Central was able to watch him in action in the adidas 3SSB with Austin Rivers Southeast Elite against Team Huncho.