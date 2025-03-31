Junior DE Aiden Harris feels good about NC State

Matthews (N.C.) Weddington junior defensive end Aiden Harris has been a dominant force and rapidly has moved up the recruiting rankings.

Harris has had a few key points over the last two years that have shaped his recruitment. NC State offered him and his twin brother, edge defensive end Andrew Harris, on June 23, 2023.

Aiden Harris proceeded to have a dominant sophomore year, ending with a NCSAA 4A state title at Carter-Finley Stadium. Harris had a memorable block against Wilmington (N.C.) Hoggard High, while playing with future NC State wide receiver Keenan Jackson.