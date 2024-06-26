NC State made it clear to senior running back R.J. Boyd that he was its priority for the class of 2025.

Boyd and Columbus (Ohio) Westland running back Kentrell Rinehart were the two prospects NC State running backs coach Todd Goebbel targeted for June, and both officially visited. Boyd came June 14-16 and then spent a week pondering his future, before picking the Wolfpack at his celebration party Sunday evening.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Boyd picked NC State over Duke, who he also officially visited, and South Florida among others.