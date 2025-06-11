Published Jun 11, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — June 11
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Senior CB Jordyn Best has strong official visit to NC State

The Wolfpack Central — Senior safety Cortez Redding feels good about NC State

The Wolfpack Central — Senior WR Xavier Stinson impressed by NC State's culture

The Wolfpack Central — NC State RB commit Dylan McCoy knew what he wanted

The Wolfpack Central — Two-sport standout Jasen Lopez has good trip to NC State

The Wolfpack Central — Senior PF Justin Caldwell ready to visit NC State

Raleigh News & Observer — Duke baseball’s Chris Pollard leaving to take head coaching job with ACC rival

Raleigh News & Observer —What is Jordon Hudson’s role with UNC football? What Bill Belichick said

Raleigh News & Observer —What UNC’s Bill Belichick said about building his program, and ‘noise’ around it

Raleigh News & Observer —‘Sick and tired’ of same old Panthers, this team thinks it can make the playoffs

Winston-Salem Journal — Report: Bengals to release High Point's Germaine Pratt

GoPack.com — Nick Mathews Named to All-ACC Men's Golf Team

GoPack.com — Nationals Week: Seven from NC State Bound for Eugene

GoPack.com — Anderson Nance Named to Second Freshman All-American Team

GoPack.com — Chris McHugh Named to 2025 ABCA/Rawlings All-Atlantic Region Second Team

Social media posts

Video of the day

