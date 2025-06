Buford (Ga.) High senior running back Dylan McCoy had a plan and he executed it perfectly.

McCoy wanted to commit to NC State even before his official visit to Raleigh. As a result, he moved up his official visit date of June 13-15 to May 30-June 1, and then didn’t have any other official visits lined up for June.

McCoy told the NCSU coaches May 31, and announced it publicly Saturday evening.