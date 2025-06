Senior wide receiver and point guard Jasen Lopez has had a whirlwind last week.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect officially visited NC State on May 30-June 1, then flew to Las Vegas for the prestigious Pangos Basketball Camp, and then checked out West Virginia for an official visit this past weekend. He starts his Georgia Tech mid-week visit, and then will got Florida State this weekend and cap it off with Miami (Fla.) on June 20-22.